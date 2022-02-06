Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CLOV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.81.

CLOV stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

