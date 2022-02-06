Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

