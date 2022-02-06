Canaccord Genuity Group Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

