Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

