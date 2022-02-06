Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.