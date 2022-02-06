Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,425,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

