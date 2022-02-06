Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,425,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.