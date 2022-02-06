CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,233,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

CDNA opened at $40.28 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

