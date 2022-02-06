CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 814 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $40.28 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.
CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
