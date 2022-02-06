CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

