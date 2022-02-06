CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.27

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 4778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

