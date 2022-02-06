Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.27

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.27 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.09). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 13,331 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £142.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £54,510 ($73,285.83). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £15,917.44 ($21,400.16).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.