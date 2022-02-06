Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CADNF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

