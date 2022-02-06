Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 278.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

