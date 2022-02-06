Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,074,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 921,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

