CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $69,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

