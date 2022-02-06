Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s earnings. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A..

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE CPAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.47. 9,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,756. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.