Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. 180,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 334,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

