Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$19.73 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock has a market cap of C$39.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

