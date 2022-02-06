Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 343,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

