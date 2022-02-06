Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

