Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

