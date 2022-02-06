Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -825.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

