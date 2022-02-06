Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.73

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 180864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 146,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

