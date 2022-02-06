Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.36 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -7.16%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

