Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.
CPYYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
