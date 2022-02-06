CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.