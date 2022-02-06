CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.