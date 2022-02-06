CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a one year high of €138.40 ($155.51).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.