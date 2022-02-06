CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.