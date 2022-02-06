CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
