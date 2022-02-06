Chainswap (ASAP) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $22,388.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109980 BTC.

About Chainswap

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,104,357 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

