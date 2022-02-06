Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,808,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $335.65 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

