Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
