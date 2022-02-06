Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $131.48 and last traded at $126.68, with a volume of 3049041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.
The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.08.
The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.
About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
