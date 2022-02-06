Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $64.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

