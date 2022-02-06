ChessCoin Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,664.17 or 1.79799999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.