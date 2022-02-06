Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,975.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,757.59.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

