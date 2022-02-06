Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

