Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.12. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

