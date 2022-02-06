Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 82,297 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $102.73. 4,526,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,061,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

