Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $10 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Impinj worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,891. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

