Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. 223,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

