Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $8.80 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $122.29. 1,316,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

