Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 2,587,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $126.86 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

