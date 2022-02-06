Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.89. 2,288,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,563. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

