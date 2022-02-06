Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:CINE traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 35.83 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,858,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.13. The stock has a market cap of £491.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

