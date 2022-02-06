Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,611 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

