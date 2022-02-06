Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,454,000.

EWL stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

