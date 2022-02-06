Citigroup Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.99.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

