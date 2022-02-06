Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,446 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 147,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.