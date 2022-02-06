Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $106.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

CLAR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 288,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

