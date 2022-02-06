Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.