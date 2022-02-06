Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. Clorox has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.