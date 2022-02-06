Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. Clorox has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.